Alabama opens as favorite over Clemson in national championship

Alabama wasn’t exactly impressive in downing Washington in the Peach Bowl. Clemson throttled Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The games on Saturday didn’t do much to sway the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, where the Crimson Tide opened as a strong favorite in the rematch with the Tigers for championship of college football.

Betting line out @LVSuperBook for College Football Championship. Clemson +7

Alabama -7

Total: 54.5 — Covers (@Covers) January 1, 2017

CG Technology, another wagering operation in Las Vegas, has Alabama as an eight-point choice.

Alabama defeated Clemson, 45-40, in a thriller in last season’s final.