Alabama players reveal who is scarier: Nick Saban or their own mothers

Nick Saban has built a reputation as a maniacally driven, joyless man who seems to flash a genuine smile just once or twice a year. According to his own players, though, he’s still not as scary as an SEC football mom.

Saban received a few votes, but most players were far more afraid of their own moms, and they had excellent explanations.

“My momma, hands down.”

“Probably my mom’s going to see this before Coach Saban does, so my mother.”

“I’ll say my mom because Coach Saban can’t put his hands on you.”

“Once I leave Coach Saban, who am I gonna talk to? My momma. Once I leave this school, it’s gonna be my momma. She with me for life, I’m gonna have to be scared of her more.”