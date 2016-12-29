Alabama powers past Stetson 83-60

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Dazon Ingram finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Alabama in an 83-60 victory over Stetson on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide (6-6) had three dunks in the first five minutes of the second half, including a tip-dunk by Donta Hall and a dunk by Braxton Key. Stetson (6-9) tried to stop the momentum with a timeout at 17:30 after Ingram’s dunk made it 46-30.

But Alabama pushed the lead to 51-30 after the timeout, capping a 15-1 run, and led by no less than 16 the rest of the way.

Alabama led by as many as 14 points in the first half and had a 36-29 halftime advantage.

Riley Norris led Alabama in scoring with 18 points. He went 3 of 6 from 3-point range and shot 64 percent from the floor. Avery Johnson Jr. had 10 points and six assists. Key finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama native Divine Myles led Stetson with 18 points. Derick Newton scored 13 points and Leo Goodman had 10 points. Angel Rivera had 10 rebounds and eight points.

Alabama outrebounded Stetson 53-27.

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: The Hatters recorded their third consecutive loss. Stetson’s last victory came on Dec. 10 against South Alabama 87-78. They have one final nonconference game in an attempt to get back in the win column before opening Atlantic Sun Conference play.

Alabama: After an eight day break between games, a big victory allowed Alabama to work out the kinks before heading into Southeastern Conference play next week. The Crimson Tide have won three of its last four contests.

UP NEXT

Stetson hosts Ave Maria on Monday and opens the conference season at home against Florida Gulf Coast on Jan. 7.

Alabama opens SEC play on Tuesday at Mississippi State.