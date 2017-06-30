Alabama signs Texas transfer guard/forward Tevin Mack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama has signed transfer guard/forward Tevin Mack, who led Texas in scoring last season but also was suspended twice.

Mack played his first two college seasons with the Longhorns and will sit out the 2017-18 season under NCAA transfer rules. Alabama coach Avery Johnson announced the signing on Friday, saying Mack ”is the type of player that will impact our program the day he becomes eligible.”

The 6-foot-7 Mack led Texas with 14.8 points per game last season and also averaged a team-high 31.3 minutes. He averaged 4.8 rebounds in 15 games.

Mack was held out of the opener and was suspended indefinitely in January, both times for violations of unspecified team rules.

Texas coach Shaka Smart granted Mack a release from his scholarship in February.

—

