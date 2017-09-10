Alaska Gold Rush town struggles with hard-drinking legacy

The old Gold Rush town of Nome on Alaska’s western coast is trying again to address hard drinking that’s deeply entrenched there.

This time it’s in the form of a proposed law that would prohibit intoxication in public rights of way. That would include the city’s main street, where street drinkers can be seen stumbling along or passed out near tourist shops. But the measure includes no penalty for violators.

It has prompted a tepid response from officials and mostly opposition from locals who say it would unfairly target people struggling with alcoholism while failing to address root causes.

The measure is set to be addressed by the City Council on Monday.

City manager Tom Moran says the measure could be amended to add a fine if it passes.