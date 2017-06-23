Alcohol, tobacco tax bills reach the House floor

Two bills raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco products in Delaware passed through committee this week. Both are now on the ready list for the full House to vote on. If the alcohol bill passes, there would be a 2 cent increase per 12 ounce can of beer, 3 cent increase per glass of wine, and 15 cent increase per 750 ml bottle of liquor. If the tobacco taxes are approved, smokers would pay an additional 50 cents per pack; tax on chew would increase from 15 to 30 percent of the wholesale price; the would be a 5 cent tax per milliliter of e-cigarette vapor; and snuff would see a tax increase of 48 cents per ounce. With both bills lawmakers raised concerns that increased taxes would negatively affect businesses in Delaware, and risk losing business from out of state purchasers.