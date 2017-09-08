Alec Baldwin shares uncomfortable exchange with NPR podcast guest

Alec Baldwin was bizarrely bawdy during an interview with Sheila Nevins — the venerable HBO documentary doyenne — when he began imagining the power executive in a robe making out on a Paris terrace.

Interviewing Nevins about her best seller, “You Don’t Look Your Age . . . and Other Fairy Tales,” for his NPR podcast, “Here’s the Thing,” Baldwin peppered his chat with, “You’ve got those wonderful eyes,” and called Nevins “the Jewish Eve Harrington.”

“You went to Barnard and you went to Yale, and you’ve had this great career, and you’ve won all these awards. Your name is synonymous with the highest level of documentary filmmaking over the last 35 years,” he gushed.

But he then oddly segued into, “There is this ‘woman’ thing about you . . . and you look phenomenal, by the way. There’s this thing about you: You bathe in this world of the stark and the real, but there is a part of me that [thinks] you want to be in love again. I see you in a bathrobe on a terrace in Paris, and you’re just having the longest kiss in the world. Is that what you want?”

Nevins — who’s been happily married to investment banker Sidney Koch since 1972 — shot back, “I think that’s what you want. I don’t want to be in a bathrobe on a terrace. I want to make the best documentary in the world. That’s it.”

Baldwin answered, laughing, “I just offered you love, romance, bathrobe, Paris! And you’d rather make a documentary?” Nevins’ impressive credits include “Citizenfour” and “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”

