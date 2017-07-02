Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb discusses his error in the third inning and what happened on the home run he allowed to Manny Machado in the same frame.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: You have to tip your cap to Kevin Gausman
15 mins ago
WATCH: Alex Cobb makes a sprawling grab off the mound
15 mins ago
Rays look to sweep Orioles at Camden Yards
5 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Morrison and Souza Jr. smack back to back home runs
19 hours ago
Logan Morrison: ‘You just wanna be the best player you can be’
19 hours ago
Kevin Cash on big win: ‘It was kinda nice to not have a nail-biter’
19 hours ago