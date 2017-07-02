Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb discusses his error in the third inning and what happened on the home run he allowed to Manny Machado in the same frame.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Kevin Cash: You have to tip your cap to Kevin Gausman WATCH: Alex Cobb makes a sprawling grab off the mound Rays look to sweep Orioles at Camden Yards HIGHLIGHTS: Morrison and Souza Jr. smack back to back home runs Logan Morrison: ‘You just wanna be the best player you can be’ Kevin Cash on big win: ‘It was kinda nice to not have a nail-biter’ More FOX Sports Florida Videos »