Alexander Soros outpacing father in contributions this cycle

Alexander Soros, the son of liberal billionaire mega-donor George Soros and managing partner of Soros Fund Management, is outpacing his father in federal political contributions this election cycle, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Alexander has remained in his father’s shadows in the world of political giving despite quietly increasing his contributions by millions of dollars in recent years. Alexander has given more than $150,000 in contributions this year to federal committees and campaigns—nearly $40,000 more than his father has contributed.

The billionaire heir gave $33,900 to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in April, the maximum amount that can be donated to a national party in a calendar year. Alexander also cut campaign checks to failed Georgia Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff as well as Sens. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.), Jon Tester (D., Mont.), Maria Cantwell (D., Wash.), and Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) around this time.

Alexander later sent a $101,700 donation to the DNC’s “building account” in late July, bringing his total amount of federal contributions to $152,000 on the year.

George Soros’s largest donation this cycle is $80,000 and was made to American Bridge 21st Century, a liberal super PAC founded by Hillary Clinton ally David Brock. George also gave thousands to Ossoff and Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D, Mich.), Tester, Murphy, Cantwell, and McCaskill. He has made $114,000 in federal contributions so far this cycle, according to the most recent FEC filings.

