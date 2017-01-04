Alexion Shares Add To Gains After Hours As Quarterly Report Filed

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. advanced in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech company filed a delayed quarterly report and affirmed its outlook. Alexion shares rose 2.3% to $130.01 after hours following a 3.7% advance in the regular session. On Wednesday, Alexion filed its third-quarter report with the Securities and Exchange Commission and said financial results do not require restatement. The company forecast adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.65 a share on revenue of $3.05 billion to $3.1 billion for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect $4.65 a share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Last month, Alexion announced the departure of its chief executive and financial chief following an accounting probe.

