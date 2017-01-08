Alexis Bledel addresses speculation that another 'Gilmore Girls' season is coming

“Gilmore Girls” fans went into a tizzy when Netflix sent out a cryptic tweet in late December referencing the revival’s shocking cliffhanger, prompting many to speculate that more episodes could be coming.

Alexis Bledel, who stars as Rory Gilmore in the latest “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” installment, addressed the speculation and potential future of the franchise.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Bledel told a small group of reporters during Hulu’s Television Critics Association press day on Saturday in Pasadena, California, in regards to another installment.

When asked if she’d be open to reprising her beloved role if and when the time came, the 35-year-old actress wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t know,” admitted Bledel, who next stars in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “I really don’t know. It hasn’t been a conversation as of yet.”

She was also hesitant to commit to revisiting the character 10 years down the line, just to see where Rory was in life, prefacing that it would be hugely dependent on what story creator Amy Sherman-Palladino created.

“(“A Year in the Life”)all came so naturally in a way. We had the fan reunion in Austin. We picked up momentum from there and it really seemed like the right thing, so all of us are just wanting to tell a good story. I think that came together for us in “A Year in the Life,”” Bledel said. “The only thing I can only say about a future installment, it would be about the story and certainly about the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

“A Year in the Life” culminated with the series’ anticipated final four words of the series, revealing that Rory was pregnant. With Bledel knee-deep in production on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she shied away from speculating about what Rory would be like as a mother.

“It’s so interesting to speculate because every time I do come up with something in my mind about that character, I talk to Amy and she tells me what it’s actually going to be,” Bledel said with a chuckle. “I honestly haven’t gone down that path and imagined it yet.”

And don’t ask her for her preference for who the father of Rory’s baby is, either, which Netflix’s tweet on Dec. 29 coyly addressed.

“It all lives in Amy’s imagination. She has a very clear vision and always has,” she confessed, “We haven’t had input as to the story or the characters on that show very much. “A Year in the Life,” we did a little bit more than the original round of the show, but it really is all Amy.”

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is currently streaming on Netflix. “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres April 26 on Hulu.

