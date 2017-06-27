Alien pulled over in Georgia, police say

Police in a Georgia town had a close encounter with a non-human life form — well, sort of.

George Gordon, a spokesman for police in Alpharetta, says that when a police officer pulled a man over Sunday on a suburban highway, a life-sized doll of a big-eyed, large-skulled alien was riding in the front passenger seat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the encounter, saying the driver was clocked at 84 mph (135 kph). Not quite warp speed, and Gordon later told The Associated Press: “He did not mention as to `why’ he had an out of this world passenger.”

The driver got off with a verbal warning — and some laughs from the officer — who took photographs of the safety-belted alien police later posted on social media.

