All 23 drivers who’ve scored stage points this season

The creation of stage racing and awarding stage points has altered the way drivers race each week. These 23 drivers have been lucky enough to get some top-10 stage finishes to pad their points this season.
Check out how the stage points have been distributed through seven races:
23
Kasey Kahne, 1 stage point
Even though Kahne had some decent finishes to start the season, he hasn’t been in the top 10 at the end of many stages so far this year.
Bayne has the lowest stage point total among drivers in the top 16 in the standings. He’s run close to the top 10 but hasn’t broken in at the right times.
Allmendinger has one top 10 stage finish and sits 25th in the standings after a 35-point penalty knocked him deeper down the standings.
The Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have struggled all around this season. Kenseth has never been a driver to run up front all race and usually closes out strong at the end. He hasn’t been able to close out many races this year.
Dillon has grabbed stage points in two separate stages this year. It hasn’t been the season that the driver of the No. 3 hoped for.
Patrick grabbed seven stage points in the Daytona 500 and hasn’t been near much since.
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 7
With two top-10 stage finishes, Stenhouse hasn’t grabbed many additional points this season. His No. 17 RFR Ford has shown better speed than 2016 though.
The Daytona 500 winner has struggled since grabbing the checkered flag in the Great American Race.
15
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 19
We haven’t seen the finishes out of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team until this past weekend at Texas, but he’s finished in the top 10 in six stages to get some solid points from it.
The Rookie of the Year candidate has grabbed five top-10 stage finishes this season with a handful of solid results through seven races.
With a win at Phoenix locking him into the playoffs, his 19 stage points have him sitting 13th in the standings. RCR needs to find more speed for Newman to be a serious contender.
Hamlin has grabbed stage points six times this season but hasn’t scored the results he’s looking for. It’ll be interesting to see how JGR performs in the coming weeks.
In a new ride, Bowyer has enjoyed success with Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s grabbed points in six stages in 2017.
The seven-time champ wasn’t scoring the finishes he’d hoped for until his win at Texas but he’s grabbed stage points nine times so far this year.
Logano is the only driver in the top 8 of the standings with less than 50 stage points. He’s grabbed points in seven stages so far this season.
When Harvick’s car is on, he’ll be up front for the whole race. He’s only grabbed points in seven stages but averages 7.28 points each time he gets a stage finish.
The resurgence of Chip Ganassi Racing has been a welcomed site as McMurray sits eighth in the standings and has grabbed points in nine stages.
Busch has been the strongest in the JGR camp this season with points in nine stages.
The success of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford has been great for NASCAR. Blaney has points in 11 stages this season.
Truex’s ratio of points to stage finishes is the best in NASCAR right now. He’s finished in the top 10 in nine stages and averages 8.11 points each stage finish.
Keselowski has only finished out of the top 10 in a stage end once this season, which ties him for the most stage finishes with Kyle Larson.
Elliott hasn’t broken through for his first win of the season but he’s been near the front a lot. He has 11 stage finishes this season.
We’ve seen dominance by the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy this season as he’s scored the most points across the board this season.
13
