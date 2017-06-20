All 38 cars entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

When the Monster Energy Series heads to the road courses, some teams call on “ringers” to fill in and try to get the team a better finish than expected.
There are at least six drivers who aren’t full-time Cup Series competitors on the entry list so far for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Check out the full entry list as NASCAR goes to wine country.
Jamie McMurray
Cessna returns to sponsor McMurray’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski
Freightliner Elite serves as the sponsor for Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford.
Austin Dillon
The sponsor for Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet hasn’t been announced yet.
Kevin Harvick
Mobil 1 takes on the role of primary sponsor for Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.
Kasey Kahne
Microsoft Windows 10 makes its first appearance on the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Trevor Bayne
AdvoCare once again serves as the sponsor on Bayne’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.
Danica Patrick
Code 3 Associates will be on Patrick’s No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, the same company who sponsored Tony Stewart’s victory last year at Sonoma.
Denny Hamlin
FedEx Ground sponsors Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as he looks to get revenge after nearly winning Sonoma last year.
Ty Dillon
GEICO returns after a week away from the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.
Clint Bowyer
Cars 3 just celebrated a victory on Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet and now moves to Bowyer’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.
TBA
Reed Sorenson usually drives the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports but they might look toward a road-course ringer this weekend with SBC Construction / Apollo Opening Roof System on the hood.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Fastenal takes the primary sponsorship for Stenhouse’s No. 17 RFR Ford.
Kyle Busch
M&M’s Caramel returns as a sponsor on Busch’s No. 18 JGR Toyota.
Daniel Suárez
STANLEY stays on the No. 19 JGR Toyota driven by Suárez for the second race in a row.
Matt Kenseth
DEWALT returns to sponsor Kenseth’s No. 20 JGR Toyota.
Ryan Blaney
After going with the orange-and-white look, Blaney’s No. 21 returns to its iconic red-and-white with Motorcraft/Quick Lane.
Joey Logano
Nothing unusual for Logano’s No. 22 with Shell Pennzoil as the primary sponsor.
Alon Day
The Israeli, NASCAR Euro Series driver makes his Monster Energy Series debut in the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota with Earthwater as the sponsor.
Chase Elliott
Kelley Blue Book serves as the primary sponsor for Elliott’s No. 24 HMS Chevrolet.
Paul Menard
Tarkett takes the hood sponsorship on the No. 27 RCR Chevrolet with Menards on the rest of the car.
Ryan Newman
A sponsor hasn’t been announced for Newman’s No. 31 RCR Chevrolet yet.
Matt DiBenedetto
Can-Am/Kappa serves as the primary sponsor on DiBenedetto’s No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford.
Boris Said
The most famous road-course ringer hops behind the wheel of the No. 33 Circle Sport/TMG Chevrolet with Genesee Brewing Company on the ride.
Landon Cassill
Love’s Travel Stops stays on Cassill’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.
Chris Buescher
Kingsford stays on Buescher’s No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet again this weekend.
David Ragan
Shriners Hopstials for Children returns as the sponsor for Ragan’s No. 38 FRM Ford.
Kurt Busch
Busch will run the split HAAS/Monster Energy No. 41 SHR Ford at Sonoma.
Kyle Larson
After taking Cars 3 to Victory Lane at Michigan, Larson goes back to his normal Target scheme on the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet.
Billy Johnson
The IMSA road-course specialist hops behind the wheel of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford at Sonoma in relief of Bubba Wallace, who is relieving Aric Almirola.
AJ Allmendinger
Kroger ClickList serves as the primary sponsor again for Allmendinger’s No. 47 JTG Chevrolet.
Jimmie Johnson
Lowe’s has been on Johnson’s car for pretty much every race he’s appeared in. That won’t change this week for the No. 48.
Josh Bilicki
The Wisconsin-native will serve as Rick Ware’s road-course driver in the No. 51 this season, first at Sonoma and then at Watkins Glen.
Tommy Regan
The California-native has made six Truck Series starts over the past several seasons and will drive the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend at Sonoma in his Cup Series debut.
Cole Whitt
A sponsor hasn’t been announced yet for Whitt’s No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet.
Erik Jones
5-Hour Energy stays on Jones’ No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota this weekend.
Martin Truex Jr.
The matte black Furniture Row/Denver Mattress paint scheme returns on Truex’s No. 78 FRR Toyota.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Axalta returns to Dale Jr.’s No. 88 HMS Chevrolet as he looks to add a road-course win at Sonoma to his resume.
Michael McDowell
K-Love Radio makes its return to McDowell’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet.
