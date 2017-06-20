All 38 cars entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

When the Monster Energy Series heads to the road courses, some teams call on “ringers” to fill in and try to get the team a better finish than expected.

There are at least six drivers who aren’t full-time Cup Series competitors on the entry list so far for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Check out the full entry list as NASCAR goes to wine country.

Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA