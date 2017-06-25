All 38 paint schemes in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

Clint Bowyer looks to put “Cars 3” in Victory Lane for the second week in a row after Kyle Larson won with the Disney/Pixar movie on his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet last week.
Check out all 38 paint schemes entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Jamie McMurray
Cessna returns as the sponsor for McMurray’s No. 1 CGR Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Brad Keselowski
Freightliner Elite serves as the sponsor on Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Austin Dillon
DOW continues to serve as Dillon’s sponsor on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Kevin Harvick
Mobil1 has a deal with Stewart-Haas Racing and sponsors Harvick’s No. 4 Ford this weekend.
© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade
Kasey Kahne
Kahne brings Microsoft on board as the sponsor of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Sonoma.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Trevor Bayne
AdvoCare’s paint scheme is Bayne’s most familiar on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Danica Patrick
Code 3 Associates has sponsored Patrick’s No. 10 SHR Ford in the past and was on Tony Stewart’s race-winning car last year at Sonoma.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Denny Hamlin
Hamlin’s purple-and-orange FedEx scheme will once again color the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Ty Dillon
GEICO serves as Dillon’s paint scheme on the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Clint Bowyer
Bowyer brings the “Cars 3” paint scheme to the No. 14 SHR Ford for Sonoma.
Kevin O’Connell
O’Connell hops behind the wheel of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet and brings some patriotic colors with SBC Contractors, Inc. as the sponsor.
© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Fastenal returns as the sponsor for Stenhouse’s No. 17 RFR Ford.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Kyle Busch
Busch runs the M&M’s Caramel paint scheme on the No. 18 JGR Toyota, which he won the All-Star Race at Charlotte with.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Daniel Suárez
Suárez runs Stanley on the No. 19 JGR Toyota.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Matt Kenseth
DeWalt returns as Kenseth’s main sponsor for the No. 20 JGR Toyota.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Ryan Blaney
Blaney’s running the iconic colors of the Wood Brothers on the No. 21 Ford with Motorcraft/Quick Lane as the sponsor.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Joey Logano
Logano’s main paint scheme with Shell Pennzoil is on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford at Sonoma.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Alon Day
NASCAR’s first Israeli-born driver in the Monster Energy Series tries his hand at Sonoma with the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota with Earth Water as the sponsor.
© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade
Chase Elliott
Kelley Blue Book brings their sponsorship to the No. 24 HMS Chevrolet for Sonoma.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Paul Menard
Tarkett takes the hood sponsorship for Menard’s No. 27 RCR Chevrolet.
© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade
Ryan Newman
Newman runs Chevrolet Accessories as his sponsor on the No. 31 RCR Chevrolet.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Matt DiBenedetto
DiBenedetto’s No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford features Can-Am as the main sponsor for Sonoma.
© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade
Boris Said
Said’s No. 33 was listed to have Genesee Brewing Company as the sponsor this week but has been wrapped without a sponsor so far at Sonoma.
© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade
Landon Cassill
Cassill’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford features Love’s as the sponsor.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Chris Buescher
Buescher’s starting near the front in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, sponsored by Kingsford.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
David Ragan
Ragan’s No. 38 once again features Shriner’s Hospital for Children as the sponsor this weekend.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Kurt Busch
Busch brings the all-black Monster Energy paint scheme to the No. 41 SHR Ford.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Kyle Larson
After winning with “Cars 3” at Michigan, Larson goes back to his usual Target scheme on the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Billy Johnson
Johnson hops behind the wheel of the iconic No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford in an attempt to be a road-course ringer.
© Rusty Jarrett LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett
AJ Allmendinger
Allmendinger brings Kroger/Click List as the sponsor for the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Jimmie Johnson
Lowe’s brings its standard 2017 paint scheme to Sonoma on Johnson’s No. 48 HMS Chevrolet.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Josh Bilicki
Bilicki makes his Cup Series debut in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet with Marriott Materials and Climate Field View as the sponsor.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Tommy Regan
Oscaro serves as the primary sponsor as Regan makes his Cup Series debut in the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Cole Whitt
RTIC Coolers returns as Whitt’s sponsor on the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Erik Jones
5-Hour Energy returns as the primary sponsor for Jones’ No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Martin Truex Jr.
The matte-black look returns to the No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota for Truex.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Axalta brings its lively paint scheme to Dale Jr.’s No. 88 HMS Chevrolet.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Michael McDowell
McDowell’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing paint scheme will have K-Love as the sponsor.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!