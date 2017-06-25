All 38 paint schemes in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Clint Bowyer looks to put “Cars 3” in Victory Lane for the second week in a row after Kyle Larson won with the Disney/Pixar movie on his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet last week. 

Check out all 38 paint schemes entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Jamie McMurray

Jamie McMurray

Jamie McMurray

Cessna returns as the sponsor for McMurray’s No. 1 CGR Chevrolet. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski

Freightliner Elite serves as the sponsor on Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon

DOW continues to serve as Dillon’s sponsor on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick

Mobil1 has a deal with Stewart-Haas Racing and sponsors Harvick’s No. 4 Ford this weekend.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Kasey Kahne

Kasey Kahne

Kasey Kahne

Kahne brings Microsoft on board as the sponsor of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Sonoma.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Trevor Bayne

Trevor Bayne

Trevor Bayne

AdvoCare’s paint scheme is Bayne’s most familiar on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick

Code 3 Associates has sponsored Patrick’s No. 10 SHR Ford in the past and was on Tony Stewart’s race-winning car last year at Sonoma.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin’s purple-and-orange FedEx scheme will once again color the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon

GEICO serves as Dillon’s paint scheme on the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer

Bowyer brings the “Cars 3” paint scheme to the No. 14 SHR Ford for Sonoma.

Kevin O'Connell

Kevin O'Connell

Kevin O’Connell

O’Connell hops behind the wheel of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet and brings some patriotic colors with SBC Contractors, Inc. as the sponsor.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Fastenal returns as the sponsor for Stenhouse’s No. 17 RFR Ford. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

Busch runs the M&M’s Caramel paint scheme on the No. 18 JGR Toyota, which he won the All-Star Race at Charlotte with.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez

Suárez runs Stanley on the No. 19 JGR Toyota. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Matt Kenseth

Matt Kenseth

Matt Kenseth

DeWalt returns as Kenseth’s main sponsor for the No. 20 JGR Toyota.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney

Blaney’s running the iconic colors of the Wood Brothers on the No. 21 Ford with Motorcraft/Quick Lane as the sponsor.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Joey Logano

Joey Logano

Joey Logano

Logano’s main paint scheme with Shell Pennzoil is on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford at Sonoma.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Alon Day

Alon Day

Alon Day

NASCAR’s first Israeli-born driver in the Monster Energy Series tries his hand at Sonoma with the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota with Earth Water as the sponsor.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott

Kelley Blue Book brings their sponsorship to the No. 24 HMS Chevrolet for Sonoma.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Paul Menard

Paul Menard

Paul Menard

Tarkett takes the hood sponsorship for Menard’s No. 27 RCR Chevrolet. 

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Ryan Newman

Ryan Newman

Ryan Newman

Newman runs Chevrolet Accessories as his sponsor on the No. 31 RCR Chevrolet.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto

DiBenedetto’s No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford features Can-Am as the main sponsor for Sonoma.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Boris Said

Boris Said

Boris Said

Said’s No. 33 was listed to have Genesee Brewing Company as the sponsor this week but has been wrapped without a sponsor so far at Sonoma.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Landon Cassill

Landon Cassill

Landon Cassill

Cassill’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford features Love’s as the sponsor.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher

Buescher’s starting near the front in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, sponsored by Kingsford.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

David Ragan

David Ragan

David Ragan

Ragan’s No. 38 once again features Shriner’s Hospital for Children as the sponsor this weekend.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch

Busch brings the all-black Monster Energy paint scheme to the No. 41 SHR Ford.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson

After winning with “Cars 3” at Michigan, Larson goes back to his usual Target scheme on the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Billy Johnson

Billy Johnson

Billy Johnson

Johnson hops behind the wheel of the iconic No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford in an attempt to be a road-course ringer.

© Rusty Jarrett LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger

Allmendinger brings Kroger/Click List as the sponsor for the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson

Lowe’s brings its standard 2017 paint scheme to Sonoma on Johnson’s No. 48 HMS Chevrolet.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Josh Bilicki

Josh Bilicki

Josh Bilicki

Bilicki makes his Cup Series debut in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet with Marriott Materials and Climate Field View as the sponsor.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Tommy Regan

Tommy Regan

Tommy Regan

Oscaro serves as the primary sponsor as Regan makes his Cup Series debut in the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Cole Whitt

Cole Whitt

Cole Whitt

RTIC Coolers returns as Whitt’s sponsor on the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Erik Jones

Erik Jones

Erik Jones

5-Hour Energy returns as the primary sponsor for Jones’ No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

The matte-black look returns to the No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota for Truex. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Axalta brings its lively paint scheme to Dale Jr.’s No. 88 HMS Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell

McDowell’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing paint scheme will have K-Love as the sponsor. 

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR