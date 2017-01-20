All 55 cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

— Twelve new-for-2017 Prototypes will take part, alongside five Prototype Challenge, 11 GT Le Mans and 27 GT Daytona entries.

— The only notable change on the driver front in the P class with Brendon Hartley listed in both ESM Nissans, after having originally been announced for the No. 22 entry only.

— The PC class, now in its final year, will take part in its final 24-hour race, with a handful of still to-be-confirmed driver lineups.

— The GTLM class will feature a heavyweight battle between Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and Ford.

— GTD, meanwhile, showcases the most diversity, with nine manufacturers (Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche) represented in the GT3 class.

LAT Photographic F. Peirce Williams