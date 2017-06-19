All-around team effort in 12-0 win over Baltimore

Francona had lots of compliments for the Tribe. Hard not to when Corey Kluber and Jose Ramirez are too hot to handle.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Scooter Gennett on adjusting to MLB pitchers Ramirez leads red hot Indians to 12-0 win Joey Votto spreads his philosophy after Reds end losing streak Scott Schebler’s 19th home run was hit to the stars Jesse Winker’s family was on hand to see the young prospect produce for the Reds Francona on roster news and upcoming Orioles series More FOX Sports Ohio Videos