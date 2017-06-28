All Blacks fullback Ben Smith to miss rest of Lions series

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) All Blacks fullback and vice-captain Ben Smith has been ruled out of next week’s third test against the British and Irish Lions with a concussion.

Smith left the field during the first half of the first test at Auckland last weekend won 30-15 by New Zealand and failed a concussion test for the third time this season.

He was not considered for selection in New Zealand’s second test team, named on Thursday, and coach Steve Hansen said he will also not be chosen for the third test at Eden Park in Auckland.

Hansen says ”we’ve decided already … that we won’t play him next week. Long-term concerns have been allayed but we’re just going to take our time with him to get him back where he needs to be.”