All Charges Dropped Against Millsboro Legion Men

By Tyler Zulli -
All charges filed against the five men who allegedly stole money from the American Legion Post in Millsboro have been dropped. New information uncovered after the arrests changed evidence originally obtained and did not support the charges. The investigation showed that checks written out to “Cash” were to get money to replenish the money in the Post’s ATM. ATM records showed that withdrawals made by the men agreed with withdrawals made by customers. As of today, Charles Nimmerichter, Samuel Mauger, Michael Rooney, Edward Mazewski, and James Gallagher are free men.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

