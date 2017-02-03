All Charges Dropped Against Millsboro Legion Men

All charges filed against the five men who allegedly stole money from the American Legion Post in Millsboro have been dropped. New information uncovered after the arrests changed evidence originally obtained and did not support the charges. The investigation showed that checks written out to “Cash” were to get money to replenish the money in the Post’s ATM. ATM records showed that withdrawals made by the men agreed with withdrawals made by customers. As of today, Charles Nimmerichter, Samuel Mauger, Michael Rooney, Edward Mazewski, and James Gallagher are free men.