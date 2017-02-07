All natural DIY recipes for your cosmetic needs

Finding the right skin care products for your routine can be difficult, especially if you want to avoid conventional cosmetics, harmful chemicals, or animal testing. But did you know that you can make your own cosmetics and skin care products from all natural and even organic ingredients? Making your own organic beauty products is much easier than you think! With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a daily routine that is free of chemicals and good for you and the planet.

DIY Moisturizer to Beat the Winter Blues

This is a great moisturizer that will keep your skin looking smooth and fresh during the cold, dry winter months. It’s so simple to make that you won’t miss your expensive little tubs of commercial goop one bit!

What you need:

• 1/3 cup aloe vera gel (don’t use juice or aloe from a plant, as the cream won’t whip properly)

• 2 tablespoons sweet almond oil

• 2 tablespoons jojoba oil

• 1/2 tablespoon beeswax

• 10 drops lavender essential oil

Method:

In a double boiler, gently heat the almond and jojoba oils with the beeswax. If you don’t have a double boiler, you can simply use a glass or metal bowl over a pot of simmering water on the stove. Once melted, transfer your mixture to a deep mixing bowl so it won’t splash out. Leave to cool for an hour until it reaches room temperature. Now start to blend your mixture with a hand blender. Pour in the essential oil and slowly start adding the aloe vera. Add aloe (mixing continuously) until you reach the desired consistency. Store in an airtight container.



Source: Fix.com Blog