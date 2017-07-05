All-Star Conforto set to begin rehab stint

WASHINGTON — Michael Conforto‘s quest to play in his first All-Star Game received a boost on Wednesday, when the Mets announced that he was headed to the team’s Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. As long as Conforto’s sore left hand cooperates, the Mets will clear him to begin a Minor League rehab assignment as soon as Thursday.

“I hope to be activated on Saturday,” Conforto said earlier this week, referring to the second game of the Mets’ upcoming three-game series against the Cardinals. “I think that’s definitely what we’re shooting for. Everything looks like it’s going to line up that way.”

Conforto HBP, leaves game

NYM@SF: Conforto leaves game after hit by pitch

Michael Conforto gets hit by a pitch on the hand and leaves the game in the 6th inning after suffering a contusion in his left hand