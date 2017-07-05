All-Star Conforto set to begin rehab stint

WASHINGTON — Michael Conforto‘s quest to play in his first All-Star Game received a boost on Wednesday, when the Mets announced that he was headed to the team’s Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. As long as Conforto’s sore left hand cooperates, the Mets will clear him to begin a Minor League rehab assignment as soon as Thursday.
“I hope to be activated on Saturday,” Conforto said earlier this week, referring to the second game of the Mets’ upcoming three-game series against the Cardinals. “I think that’s definitely what we’re shooting for. Everything looks like it’s going to line up that way.”
Conforto HBP, leaves game
NYM@SF: Conforto leaves game after hit by pitch
Michael Conforto gets hit by a pitch on the hand and leaves the game in the 6th inning after suffering a contusion in his left hand
Conforto has not played since taking a Matt Moore fastball off his hand June 25 in San Francisco. The Mets placed him on the disabled list six days later, retroactive to June 28. That makes him eligible to return Saturday in St. Louis.
As long as Conforto comes off the DL as scheduled, he will be eligible to appear in Tuesday’s All-Star Game presented by Mastercard in Miami. Conforto made the team via player vote, on the strength of his .285 average and 14 home runs in 69 games. But the third-year outfielder was struggling prior to his DL assignment, batting .200 without a homer in his most recent 17 games.
