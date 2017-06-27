All-Star Minute: Corey Dickerson narrows gap in voting for DH spot

FOX Sports Florida’s Kelly Saco gives an update on All-Star voting, as Corey Dickerson of the Tampa Bay Rays is within 100,000 votes of Nelson Cruz for the designated hitter spot in the American League.
