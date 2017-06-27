All-Star Minute: Corey Dickerson narrows gap in voting for DH spot

By news@wgmd.com -
13

FOX Sports Florida’s Kelly Saco gives an update on All-Star voting, as Corey Dickerson of the Tampa Bay Rays is within 100,000 votes of Nelson Cruz for the designated hitter spot in the American League.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Dave Andreychuk on Hall of Fame: 'To get that call is pretty special'

Dave Andreychuk on Hall of Fame: ‘To get that call is pretty special’

1 hr ago

Marlins set to host Mets to close home stand

Marlins set to host Mets to close home stand

6 hours ago

Rays head to Pittsburgh to start road trip

Rays head to Pittsburgh to start road trip

6 hours ago

Who would be on All-Star team comprised only of players managed by Jim Leyland?

Who would be on All-Star team comprised only of players managed by Jim Leyland?

22 hours ago

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos' workout routine is no joke

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos’ workout routine is no joke

1 day ago

Rays Demo: The key to Chris Archer's slider

Rays Demo: The key to Chris Archer’s slider

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR