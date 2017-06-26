Giancarlo Stanton plans to defend his HR Derby title during this year’s All-Star festivities at Marlins Park.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
All-Star Minute: Giancarlo Stanton is Home Run Derby bound
Just now
HIGHLIGHT: Giancarlo Stanton goes deep for 20th home run this season
19 hours ago
Don Mattingly says the Marlins’ confidence has been restored
19 hours ago
Martin Prado: “I could take that pie everyday’
19 hours ago
AJ Ramos: ‘We’re doing just enough to get wins’
19 hours ago
Rays’ Colome says he missed a pitch, feels the same on mound
20 hours ago