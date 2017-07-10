All-Star Minute: Stanton looks to defend HR Derby title tonight

Kelly Saco has the rundown on tonight’s Home Run Derby as Giancarlo Stanton from the host Miami Marlins looks to defend his crown.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Miami Marlins Rewind — June 3-9
15 mins ago
Tampa Bay Rays Rewind — July 3-9
2 hours ago
Don Mattingly: At the end of the day, we came away with a win
16 hours ago
A.J. Ellis: No one here is folding up shop
16 hours ago
WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th
17 hours ago
Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games
19 hours ago