Allen Iverson and Ice Cube discuss why A.I. quit the rap game

Allen Iverson and Ice Cube, Hall of Famers in their respective games, are teaming up in Cube’s BIG3 league, which debuts June 25 on FS1.

And while Cube is making a bold foray in hoops with his new 3-on-3 league, Iverson once dabbled in Cube’s chosen profession, recording a rap album back in 2000 at the height of his fame.

Iverson released a single called “40 Barz” under the rap name Jewelz and immediately caught fire from then-NBA commissioner David Stern for the raw lyrics. Iverson never released the album and quit the rap game, and told Cube that he hasn’t looked back.

“Why not?” Cube asked.

“Man, you know what I went through when I did that?” Iverson replied with a laugh.

“The NBA is (too) mainstream … for real,” he added.

Cube knows a thing or two about appealing to the mainstream and has focused on his film and business pursuits since releasing his last album in 2010. But he recently tweeted that a new one’s on the way.