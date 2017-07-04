Allison Cope, Starbucks worker missing from NC airport, is found alive

A missing North Carolina Starbucks worker was in the hospital Monday after being found alive in Virginia Beach.

Friends worried after Allison Cope, 24, disappeared June 26. She took a scheduled break at her job at a Starbucks at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and never returned. She left behind her phone and purse.

Police found Cope late Saturday. She refused to talk about the disappearance, WTVD reported Monday.

“She is the light of our lives and we are thankful to have her back,” Cope’s friend Sarah Kosinski said, according to the station. “We appreciate all the help and support from the community and we ask for privacy.”

Airport police released surveillance photos showing that on the day of the disappearance Cope drove from the airport to a gas station in Wake Forest, N.C.

They said there was no evidence that Cope was under any distress.

Her family hired a helicopter to search for her, Fox 8 in North Carolina reported.