Altherr, Joseph rally Phillies past Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers’ vexing division clinching was deferred for at least another day with another bullpen loss to the last-place Phillies on Wednesday night, 7-5, extending the latest losing streak to four while the Nationals pulled to within 3 1/2 games of Los Angeles for home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.
A throwing error by reliever Luis Avilan in the bottom of the eighth led to a tiebreaking two-run single by Aaron Altherr off Brandon Morrow. With the magic number for a fifth consecutive division title still 2 and the Dodgers having lost 20 of 25, Arizona was trailing in a late game in San Diego on Wednesday night. The Dodgers play the series finale on Thursday in Philadelphia, while Arizona is off.
The Phillies took a 2-0 lead against Dodgers starter Alex Wood in the second inning, but the Dodgers took a 4-2 lead with a three-run top of the seventh triggered by former Phillie Chase Utley‘s pinch-hit triple and Cody Bellinger‘s two-run double. Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling allowed three runs in the bottom of the seventh on homers by Altherr and Tommy Joseph, who had doubled home a run earlier. But the Dodgers tied it at 5 in the eighth on a walk, a wild pitch, a passed ball and an RBI fielder’s-choice grounder by Utley.
