Altherr, Joseph rally Phillies past Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers’ vexing division clinching was deferred for at least another day with another bullpen loss to the last-place Phillies on Wednesday night, 7-5, extending the latest losing streak to four while the Nationals pulled to within 3 1/2 games of Los Angeles for home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

A throwing error by reliever Luis Avilan in the bottom of the eighth led to a tiebreaking two-run single by Aaron Altherr off Brandon Morrow. With the magic number for a fifth consecutive division title still 2 and the Dodgers having lost 20 of 25, Arizona was trailing in a late game in San Diego on Wednesday night. The Dodgers play the series finale on Thursday in Philadelphia, while Arizona is off.