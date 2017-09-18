Altherr's slam off Kershaw wins it for Phillies

The first two Dodgers batters of the game homered, with Chris Taylor racing to an inside-the-park home run and Justin Turner following with a conventional homer off winning Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (6-10), who allowed only two more hits in six-plus innings. Hector Neris was credited with the save despite allowing Curtis Granderson‘s 24th homer, his fifth as a Dodger, in the ninth inning.

Kershaw (17-4) had allowed only two hits over the first five scoreless innings. But pinch-hitter Ty Kelly opened the sixth with a walk, one out later Freddy Galvis dropped a broken-bat bloop single, and with two outs, Rhys Hoskins walked to load the bases for Altherr, whose second career grand slam on a 1-1 slider traveled an estimated 418 feet with an exit velocity of 107.6 mph, per Statcast™.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Battling from behind: Altherr makes the highlights with the unprecedented slam off Kershaw, but making it possible were two walks against a pitcher that rarely issues those, either. Both pinch-hitter Kelly leading off and Hoskins with two outs to load the bases fell behind in the count, 1-2, then worked their seven-pitch walks, refusing to chase Kershaw’s two-strike sliders in the dirt.

Justin time: Turner made the defensive play of the game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Dodgers’ third baseman backhanded Jorge Alfaro‘s bouncer down the line and fired off-balance to first, with the throw just beating Alfaro to end the inning.