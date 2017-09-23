Alvarez tosses 5 scoreless but Phils fall late

Teheran allowed two runs (one earned) over seven innings, but his only support came courtesy of Rio Ruiz‘s sixth-inning home run off reliever Kevin Siegrist. The Braves stranded eight on base in the first seven innings.

Alvarez delivered five scoreless innings after gaining an early lead courtesy of Rhys Hoskins‘ two-out RBI double in the first. He allowed a leadoff walk and had runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat and preserved his scoreless outing.

Arodys Vizcaino secured his 13th save by striking out the side in the ninth inning.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Manufactured rally: After Matt Adams delivered a two-out single in the eighth, Micah Johnson entered as a pinch-runner and promptly stole second base. He sprinted from second base on Swanson’s single to right and slid around Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp, who bobbled Nick Williams‘ throw. Three batters later, Camargo drilled his game-winning two-out double to the right-center field gap

Making it work: The Phillies scored a run without hitting a ball out of the infield during the fifth, which began with Maikel Franco‘s infield single. Franco advanced to third base with a walk and groundout before crossing the plate on a passed ball by Braves catcher Tyler Flowers.