Aly Raisman dons bikini

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature at least two Olympic gold medalists.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, 22 and 19 respectively, swapped out their America-themed leotards and slipped into sexy bikinis for the annual issue, as announced Tuesday. The winning ladies were members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that scored big in Rio back in August.
The publication teased two images with its announcement on Tuesday: one of Raisman, a three-time gold medalist, in a sexy black bikini and the other of Biles, a four-time gold medalist, doing a classic gymnastics pose in a black print bikini.
Photographer James Macari photographed the athletes at the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hughe Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.
The SI Swimsuit issue is set to hit newsstands in February.
