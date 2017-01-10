37.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Aly Raisman, Simone Biles strip down for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Aly Raisman, Simone Biles strip down for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

By FOX News -
15

 

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature at least two Olympic gold medalists.

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, 22 and 19 respectively, swapped out their America-themed leotards and slipped into sexy bikinis for the annual issue, as announced Tuesday. The winning ladies were members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that scored big in Rio back in August.

The publication teased two images with its announcement on Tuesday: one of Raisman, a three-time gold medalist, in a sexy black bikini and the other of Biles, a four-time gold medalist, doing a classic gymnastics pose in a black print bikini.

Photographer James Macari photographed the athletes at the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hughe Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The SI Swimsuit issue is set to hit newsstands in February.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post’s Page Six.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB