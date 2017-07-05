SAN ANTONIO (AP) Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals to help the Connecticut Sun ease past the San Antonio Stars 89-56 on Wednesday night.

Courtney Williams led the Sun (9-7) with 17 points and Jasmine Thomas reached 700 assists for her career.

Williams scored 13 points in the first half to help Connecticut build a 40-24 lead. Alyssa Thomas had seven points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals before halftime.

Kayla McBride scored 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting for San Antonio (1-15). Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson each added 11 points. Moriah Jefferson had a head injury in the first half and did not return.

The Stars shot just 34 percent, turned it over 18 times and were outrebounded 44-31.