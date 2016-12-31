Amanda Nunes pops champagne after knocking out Ronda Rousey (Video)

After knocking out Ronda Rousey to retain her championship, Amanda Nunes popped open a bottle of champagne.

It’s good to be champ and on Friday night, Amanda Nunes took her place among the greats in UFC history with her thrilling knockout victory over Ronda Rousey. It was a fight that was one-sided from beginning to end and Nunes toppled the once invincible fighter in just 48 seconds.

As the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena watched the fall of a legend in disbelief, Nunes ascended into the next level of being a champion after a successful defense of her title. After the match, she celebrated appropriately by popping open a bottle of champagne with her team.

Despite being the champion and being on a roll, Nunes came into the fight as an underdog. Rousey was seen as the slight favorite even though she had missed a year after suffering her first loss to Holy Holm last year.

Now that she has toppled Rousey and has proven to be the best in her division, Nunes will get the spotlight that she has been begging for. It’s hard to put on a much more impressive display than the one she put on with such a quick victory.

Every great championship is celebrated in style and it’s only fitting that bottles of champagne were on hand to cap off the biggest moment of her career yet. Fighters deserve the chance to be able to celebrate and UFC 207 didn’t fail to wow people with multiple classic moments.

