Amanda Nunes trolls Ronda Rousey on Twitter after UFC 207 win

Amanda Nunes is the most dominant female fighter in the UFC right now. Anyone who doubted that was brought back to earth on Friday night during UFC 207. Fighting Ronda Rousey in the Rowdy one’s return to the Octagon, Nunes was absolutely dominant. It took her only 48 seconds to dispatch the former champion, unloading a vicious assault of strikes as Rousey tried to stand-up with the accomplished striker.

Of course, much of the hype leading up to the main event at UFC 207 centered around Rousey’s return. After all, she was once the face of the company, but hasn’t seen any action in over a year after she dropped the belt to Holly Holm (also via a knockout). Obviously that type of hype wouldn’t sit well with any opponent. So naturally, Nunes was quick to the draw following the victory to troll both Rousey and, by proxy, everyone who had collectively put themselves in her corner.

Not long after the victory, Nunes took to Twitter and mercilessly trolled Rousey. She did so by posting an edit that featured Nunes as a mother rolling a baby stroller. Photoshopped on the baby’s head was, you guessed it, Rousey:

The cliche that a picture says 1,000 words is often overused and sometimes irrelevant to a discussion. This is not the case in this instance. It may be a crude edit, but Amanda Nunes’ reaction on Twitter spoke volumes to her feelings.

And really, it’s hard to say that Nunes isn’t right in her feelings. Not only was she overshadowed coming into the fight, but she was then dominant once the gloves touched and the fight started. She’s the dominant women’s figure in the UFC right now—and she’s not afraid to let Rousey or anyone else know that, apparently.

