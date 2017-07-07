Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko | Weigh-In | UFC 213

By news@wgmd.com -
21

Nunes and Shevchenko met before their fight at UFC 213.

More UFC Videos

Was it smart for Floyd Mayweather Sr. to talk trash to Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED

Was it smart for Floyd Mayweather Sr. to talk trash to Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED

5 hours ago

Yoel Romero doesn't look like a 40 year old

Yoel Romero doesn’t look like a 40 year old

1 day ago

Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian preview Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko | UFC TONIGHT

Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian preview Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko | UFC TONIGHT

1 day ago

Robert Whittaker previews his UFC 213 fight with Yoel Romero | UFC TONIGHT

Robert Whittaker previews his UFC 213 fight with Yoel Romero | UFC TONIGHT

1 day ago

Fabricio Werdum talks about his upcoming UFC 213 fight with Alistair Overeem | UFC TONIGHT

Fabricio Werdum talks about his upcoming UFC 213 fight with Alistair Overeem | UFC TONIGHT

1 day ago

Ramsey Nijem and Gilbert Smith nearly come to blows | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Ramsey Nijem and Gilbert Smith nearly come to blows | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

8 days ago

More UFC Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR