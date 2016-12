Amanda Nunes made her first UFC title defense in dominant fashion as she absolutely dismantled former champion Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds at UFC 207.

Nunes unloaded on Rousey from the opening bell, throwing almost a punch per second while landing at a 58 percent (27 of 47) clip to retain the title.

Here are 20 of the best photos from Nunes’ life-changing night.

Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images