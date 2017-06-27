Amazing picture shows the moment fisherman found a mole inside the mouth of a live bass

The Missouri angler was stunned by the weird discovery.

Monroe Mackinney from Fair Grove, Missouri, reportedly caught the fish at his parents’ 8-acre pond on May 31.

The 22-year-old said that he was shocked by the bizarre sight of the dead mammal in the fish’s mouth.

“How often do you get to see a mole in a bass’s mouth????? Crazy!” he wrote, in an Instagram post about the strange catch. “Scared me a little went to take my lure or and almost dropped the fish haha.”

After taking a few pictures Mackinney released the bass, which “swam off just fine,” according to Mackinney’s Instagram post.

The picture quickly went viral on social media.

How the tiny animal got into the fish’s mouth will remain a mystery, although the angler thinks that rains may have forced the mole out of the ground.

“My best guess is the heavy rains may have pushed him out. Or a big Bird like a hawk, great blue heron, or an eagle which are all common in Missouri dropped it in the water. The birds will drop the live rodents in the water to use ad a trap to catch a bigger meal,” he wrote on Instagram.