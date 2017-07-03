Amazon Bookstores To Participate In Prime Day For The First Time

An Amazon.com Inc. spokesperson said Monday that the company’s bricks-and-mortar bookstores will participate in the Prime Day shopping event for the first time this year. Prime Day will start at 9pm ET July 10 and last for 30 hours, continuing through July 11. Deals will be announced throughout the event. This is Prime Day’s third year. Deals will start to become available in stores on July 5th, leading up to the 11th. According to the Amazon website, there are now eight stores open nationwide. Deals at the New York City Columbus Circle location include a Microsoft Xbox One 1TB bundle. Amazon shares are down 1.3% in Monday trading, but are up 27.5% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 8.6% for 2017 so far.

