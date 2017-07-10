Amazon leads shift to online retail as store bankruptcies rise

Tom McGee, the International Council of Shopping Centers CEO joins FOX Business Network Monday to discuss the shift of the retail industry to online consumption.

“I think in a couple years we’ll stop talking about online vs. physical and we’ll talk about retail and retail will be you know multiple channels but they’ll really operate in a really synergistic way,” McGee said.

At the forefront of this industry is retail giant, Amazon Inc. which is launching its Amazon Prime Day from 9pm Monday to 3am Wednesday, which is 25% longer than it was last year.

Leading the increased shift towards online sales are millennials who are continuing to demand more cost effective and convenient ways to purchase goods.

“I’m bullish on the industry in the long-term because of demographics, because you have this huge millennial generation that’s going to age into their prime consumption years,” McGee said.

The shift to digital retail will also have a long-term effect on malls as retail bankruptcies continue to rise. The most recent bankruptcies come from the Limitedbrands, True Religion, wet seal, h.h. Gregg, Radio Shack, rue 21, and Payless.

“There’s been 3,000 store closures that have been announced but there’s been 2,000 store openings that have been announced as well so I think there’s clearly change going on in the industry, nobody should dispute that but I am optimistic about the health of the industry,” McGee said.

Despite Amazon’s success, McGee says it does not completely dictate the industry’s future.

“Amazon has had incredible success but you know Amazon’s an $80 billion dollar retailer in North America their 10K, $80 billion dollars compared to almost $5 trillion dollars of retail sales, I mean there’s a huge amount of sales that happen in this country that don’t happen because of Amazon but Amazon is clearly influencing the industry and driving it to change.”