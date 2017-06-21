Amber Alert issued for abducted 4-year-old Florida girl

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy.

Alanda was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton, wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip-flops.

She is 3 feet tall, 41 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

‘AFFLUENZA’ TEEN ETHAN COUCH’S MOM VIOLATED BOND BY DRINKING, PROSECUTORS SAY

Alanda may be in the company of 27-year-old William Kavchak, described as a 6 foot, 2 inch tall white male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Kavchak goes by the nickname “Billy.”

They may be traveling in a green 2007 Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW. The car may look light blue in color. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child should contact the Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.

This story first appeared of Fox 13.