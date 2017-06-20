Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shot up 8% in active trade Tuesday, to come within a penny of erasing all the losses suffered during the so-called “tech wreck” that started on June 9, ahead of the expected release of the company’s new server CPU, Epyc, later this afternoon. Volume jumped to 85.6 million shares, above the full-day average of 74.6 million shares. On June 9, when the broad and selloff in the technology sector began in midday trade, AMD’s stock had erased an intraday rally of as much as 3.9% to close down 4.8%. It tumbled a total of 11% through June 16 before starting its recovery this week. “Feedback from data center partners regarding AMD’s latest data center Zen-based chip, Epyc, has been positive,” said Pacific Crest analyst Michael McConnell. He said Epyc is likely to “fill the void” in the marketplace as a second source to Intel Corp. . AMD’s stock has rallied 14% year to date, while Intel shares have slipped 3.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.

