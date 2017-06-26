WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) For thousands of New Zealanders who four years ago watched their sailing team crumble from a seemingly unbeatable position, a win in the America’s Cup brought as much relief as it did elation.

Emirates Team New Zealand clinched a 7-1 victory over Oracle Team USA, winning back a trophy the South Pacific nation last held a decade ago and helping erase memories of the team’s catastrophic 9-8 defeat against Oracle in 2013 in a match they once led 8-1.

Across the country, people set their alarms for 5 a.m. Tuesday to watch the racing in Bermuda.

While sailing remains a niche sport in many countries, in New Zealand it’s become mainstream thanks to the nation’s long stretches of coastline, strong winds and the people’s love for water sports.