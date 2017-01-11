American Airlines Stock Jumps After Outlook For Revenue Per Seat Capacity Raised

Shares of American Airlines Groups Inc. rallied 1.1% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for a key industry financial metric, citing improving yields. The company now expects total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be flat to up 2% from a year ago, compared with a previous forecast of a decline of 1% to a rise of 1%. The FactSet TRASM consensus implies a 1.1% decline. For the month of December, the company said load factor fell to 80.6% from 81.6%, with traffic declining 0.8% and capacity increasing 0.5%. The stock has run up 27% over the past three months, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 23% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.

