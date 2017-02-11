American snaps 6-game skid, tops Army 61-58

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Lonnie Rivera and Charlie Jones tallied 13 points apiece, Delante Jones added nine, and American snapped a six-game losing streak with a 61-58 win over Army on Saturday.

Charlie Jones did not miss a shot for the Eagles (6-19, 3-11 Patriot), finishing 4 of 4 from the field and the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds.

Army (9-17, 3-11) had a chance to tie at the end of regulation after two missed free throws from Delante Jones, but Tommy Funk’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

The Eagles led 28-26 with 1:45 left in the first half and held the Black Knights scoreless for the next five minutes to lead 34-26 with 17:08 remaining. Funk twice cut the deficit to two – 48-46 on a 3-point play with 6:15 to play and 56-54 on a layup with 58 seconds left – but American held the lead for the entire second half.

Funk led Army with 14 points but committed seven turnovers. John Emezie had 13 points and Luke Morrison 11.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!