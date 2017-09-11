Americans headed towards $1 trillion in credit card debt, study says

Americans are starting to pile up more credit card debt than ever before.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new study released Monday, U.S. consumers added $33 billion in credit card debt during the second quarter of 2017, making it the second-highest point of debt since the end of 2008.

Personal Finance website WalletHub.com—who conducted the study—projects that by the end of 2017, Americans will pile more than $60 billion in new credit card debt, which means overall the U.S. is headed towards well over $1 trillion in credit card debt.

More on this…

The news comes following the worst year for credit card debt (2016) since the Great Recession, where U.S. consumers ended the year with $87.2 billion in new credit card debt. The first quarter of 2017, however, started out strong as consumers payed down $30.5 billion of that debt but then relapsed during the second quarter from April 1 to June 30.

According to WalletHub, the average household credit card balance has rose to $7,996 in 2017, up from $7,584 during the same period last year. Total credit card debit is up more than 6% reaching $936.10 billion from $884.70 billion last year.

