Amnesty urges Egypt to investigate Sinai killings by police

Amnesty International says Egypt must launch an independent and thorough investigation into the recent killing of 10 men by security forces in the Sinai Peninsula.

The government announced earlier this month that the 10 had been killed in a shootout in the northern Sinai city of al-Arish. But in a Monday statement, the London-based advocacy group repeated what the families of the slain men already claim — that at least six of them had already been in police custody for weeks before their deaths.

Authorities deny the charge and insist the men had participated in recent attacks targeting security forces in Sinai.

Earlier on Monday, Egypt’s army said militants had killed five off-duty soldiers in Sinai after they intercepted them while traveling in a taxi on Sunday.