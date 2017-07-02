Amtrak train derails in Washington state, no injuries reported

Four passenger cars from an Amtrak train derailed Sunday afternoon in western Washington state.

West Pierce County Fire & Rescue told Q13Fox the train was carrying about 250 passengers when it derailed just before 3 p.m. in Steilacoom, near Tacoma.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on the scene near Steilacoom say there are no reports of injuries.

Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of Chambers Bay.

Officials say passengers were being evacuated from the scene and taken to a nearby ferry terminal.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

