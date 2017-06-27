In 10 years or so, Amy Poehler may fully understand the predicament of her character in the new comedy, “The House,” in which she and co-star Will Ferrell open an underground casino to finance their daughter’s college fund.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumni take a comedic look at a serious problem with their new flick.

“I think there are a lot of parents that are struggling in all different ways to figure out how to make the best choices for their kids,” Poehler said Monday at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles.

“And it’s really never too late when you are in a marriage to make the wrong decision together,” she said, laughing. “You can always do something dumb with someone you love.”

Poehler, who has two sons with her ex, Will Arnett, said she hasn’t had to go out on a limb and do something crazy for the boys. At least, not yet.

“They are little, they are fine, they don’t need a lot of stuff,” she said of 8-year-old Archie and 6-year-old Abel.

“I’m not one of those banana people that throw giant parties. I think they’ve probably asked me to play Star Wars for a really long time … but that’s not really crazy. You gotta do it. I haven’t done anything truly out there yet, but they are still so little.”

But here’s one thing you can bet on:

When Archie and Abel are college-bound, you won’t find Poehler padding her boys’ tuition fund in a casino. She and Ferrell may look like Vegas pros on screen, but she’s the first to admit she doesn’t have a poker face.

“I don’t, I have terrible tells,” she said. “I know what I’m good at, and fooling people at the poker table is not one of them.

“I’m a bad gambler. I don’t gamble very often. I hate losing … It makes me furious.

When in Vegas, Poehler quipped, “I would much rather go see Britney [Spears] instead.”

“The House” hits theaters on Friday.

You can follow Blanche Johnson on Twitter @blancheFOXLA.