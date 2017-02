Markets seesawed through much of 2016 and, by the eve of the U.S. Presidential election, the S&P 500 Index was up barely 5% for the year, while global markets were up even less. Following the U.S. Presidential election, however, equities moved sharply higher, with the S&P closing out the year up almost 12% while Treasury…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below