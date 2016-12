Emerging markets dividend exchange traded funds are rebounding alongside traditional emerging markets funds this year. For example, the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEArca: EDIV) is up more than 10% year-to-date. Emerging markets dividend growth has outpaced developed world payout growth over the past decade and market observers expect that trend to continue, but…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below